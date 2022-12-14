The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Redbacks defeated Horsham to maintain their top spot on the ladder

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
December 14 2022
Ararat will go into the summer break as ladder leaders after defeating Horsham. Picture by Cassandra Langley.

Ararat Redbacks have overcome a plucky Horsham Hornets squad to maintain their top spot on the ladder in the south west men's division of the Country Basketball League.

