Ararat's VCE students received their long-awaited ATAR scores on Monday, with two students from Marian College and Ararat College standing out from the rest.
Marian College's Ivanna Donnan scored dux status at her school with her 96.45 score, while the dux for Ararat College was Amy Clarke who chalked up an outstanding 95.15.
Miss Donnan told The Ararat Advertiser said she was very happy with the results, and that she never expected to get such a high score.
"I honestly didn't think I would get in the 90s, my aim was just to do the best I could," she said. "I had to get an 85 for the course I needed to get into. Otherwise, I just wanted to try my very best."
Miss Donnan attributes her success to her interest in science, which saw her receive high marks in both biology and chemistry subjects, as well as product design.
While she is still considering her options, Miss Donnan said she's interested in undertaking an environmental sciences course at Monash University.
"Environmental science and looking after our environment is pretty important," she said. "It matters a lot at the moment, and it's got a bit of biology in there which I really enjoy."
Marian College principal Carmel Barker congratulated Miss Donnan and all other VCE students on their results, and thanked staff and families for their ongoing support.
"It has been a tough road for students, staff and families, but I am so pleased to see hard work and perseverance have paid off," Mrs Barker said.
"So many of the Year 12 students have gained access to their dream careers, with first preference offers to university, scholarships, offers of apprenticeships, or work.
"To all our 2022 students, well done and congratulations on your efforts and great results."
Ararat College's Amy Clarke was equally enthusiastic about her impressive score and said she now wanted to pursue bigger things in Melbourne.
"I really like school, and this is what I wanted. I was aiming for a 90," Miss Clarke said. I just wanted to get it because I could. All the work I've done has paid off."
Miss Clarke said her interest in the food and outdoor education subjects, as well as her English teacher's guidance, helped her achieve her goals.
She said she now wants to pursue a degree in prosthetics at the Melbourne La Trobe University campus.
"It sounded cool," she said. "It's pretty different out there compared with Ararat."
Ararat College principal Ellie McDougall congratulated Miss Clarke and said the staff and school community were extremely proud of her.
"Amy has always been an extremely diligent and dedicated student who goes about her work in a quiet and modest way," Mrs McDougall said.
"Amy has been an essential part of our student leadership team, cumulating as a school vice captain this year. We cannot wait to see what Amy achieves as she heads off to university next year."
Mrs McDougall also congratulated the rest of Ararat's College's year 12 graduates, and commended them for their hard work and dedication.
"All of our students have been able to reach their goals that support their aspirations into either further study or the workforce," she said.
"We are so excited for all of our students and wish them every success as they venture off into the next stage of their lives."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
