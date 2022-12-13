The Ararat Advertiser
Dux students from Ararat College and Marian College have been announced

Updated December 13 2022 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Marian College's Ivanna Donnan and Ararat College's Amy Clarke were named dux at their respective schools. Pictures supplied.

Ararat's VCE students received their long-awaited ATAR scores on Monday, with two students from Marian College and Ararat College standing out from the rest.

