Ararat Police and those from surrounding areas will be patrolling the highways and enforcing road safety rules as part of a statewide operation this Christmas.
Operation Roadwise will run from December 16 to 27 and will see a large police presence around Victoria's main arterial roads, particularly those leading to popular holiday destinations.
Police will be targeting drink and drug driving, as well as speeding, fatigue, and driving while distracted.
Northern Grampians head of Highway Patrol Sergeant Shaun Allen said the latter offence had become a particular concern in recent years.
"We've conducted Operation Metropolis in recent times and the level of mobile phone use is quite concerning, so we'll be asking for a special focus on mobile phones as well," Sergeant Allen said.
Police will also be conducting random breath tests for drink and drug driving, as well as enforcing speed limits using lasers and mobile radar.
Given that many residents in the region will be celebrating their work Christmas parties or getting together with family and friends, Sergeant Allen said it was important to be prepared for the possibility of drinking.
"If you're going to have a couple of drinks then plan the trip home, whether it be with friends or family, or taxis and uber," he said.
"We've seen an increase in drink-driving over the last year or two, especially in the rural areas, and we're still getting way too many of them which is concerning."
Sergeant Allen added that monitoring fatigue would be a big focus for Operation Roadwise.
"We've got the western highway here which links us to South Australia, where in the past we've noticed fatigue-related collisions are an issue," he explained
Victoria Police will conduct a similar statewide operation named 'Operation Amity' for the Australia Day long weekend in January.
Sergeant Allen said further, more localised operations will be conducted in January but was unable to confirm any details.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
