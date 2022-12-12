What happens in a car accident without insurance?

All car owners should have insurance, so they drive with some peace of mind. In reality, however, insurance can be expensive. This is why many prefer to save on monthly insurance premiums and drive without being covered. This is all good until the unfortunate happens!

What you should do when someone claims against you

If someone thinks you are responsible for a collision, they could lay a claim against you for damages to their car or property. This person could deliver a letter of demand to you asking for payment for damages caused.

If you have insurance, you can send the letter to your insurer. Most insurance policies state that any excess is to be paid before the insurance company accepts the claim.

Suppose you don't have insurance and get a demand letter. A lawyer will explain whether you are entirely liable for the car accident.

More than one person can be liable, and you can ask for proof of the damages. This is known as quantum.

If your property is also damaged and someone else is partially at fault, you will be entitled to make a counterclaim.

If the parties cannot agree on a settlement, the matter must proceed to court. Claims under $25 000 are usually dealt with in Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT), and claims above $25 000 are considered in state civil courts.

Claiming against another person

If you believe someone else is to blame for a car accident, you can claim against them for damage to your car or property.

If your car is repairable, get a written quote from a professional repairer for labour and parts needed to restore the vehicle. It is your job to get a couple of quotes to prove that the amount of your claim is correct.

If the car is written off, get two valuations in writing from car yards, professional panel beaters or experts in costing to determine how much the car was worth before the accident.

If the car is repairable, you are entitled to claim for:

The least valued quote for repairs.

Any further expenses needed.

If the car is written off, you can claim for:

The salvage value - this reduces the lowest reasonable evaluation of the pre-accident value.

Any further expenses that are needed.

The claims process

First, you should provide a letter of demand to the driver and their insurance company. The letter must request payment within a specific time. If the owner and driver differ, they could be liable for compensation in limited scenarios. This process can get quite technical.

If the letter of demand goes unanswered, you can seek recourse in the state civil courts for claims above $25 000. Where the claim is below $25 000, QCAT can deal with the claim.

