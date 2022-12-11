A sex offender has escaped from a correctional facility while in "post-sentence" custody in Ararat who has strong connections to Ballarat.
Victoria Police on Sunday warned Andrew Darling has been known to be violent and go "off grid" in bushland for days at a time.
MUST READ:
The 52-year-old was in post-sentence custody at a correctional facility on Warrak Rd at Ararat when he fled about 2am on Sunday, police said.
Darling, who is a registered sex offender, is described as being about 175cm tall, with a solid build and tattoos on his arms, legs and back.
He has short grey hair and a long red-and-grey beard, but could have shaved since his escape, police said.
Officers urged members of the public not to approach Darling if they see him, and instead call triple zero.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.