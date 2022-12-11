The Ararat Advertiser
A sex offender has escaped from a correctional facility while in "post-sentence" custody

Updated December 11 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Police are advising people not to approach Andrew Darling and to instead call triple zero. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

A sex offender has escaped from a correctional facility while in "post-sentence" custody in Ararat who has strong connections to Ballarat.

