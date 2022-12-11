The Ararat Advertiser
Wanted registered sex offender Andrew Darling arrested in Ararat

Updated December 12 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
Police are advising people not to approach Andrew Darling and to instead call triple zero. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

UPDATE, 9AM Monday: Wanted registered sex offender Andrew Darling has been arrested.

