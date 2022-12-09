AME Systems has announced the signing of a new deal with American aerospace and military company Northrop Grumman to supply vital cables for its state-of-the-art Triton Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) program.
The lucrative contract is valued at over one million dollars and will see the Ararat-based company supply locally-produced cables to the Royal Australian Air Force and the United States Navy.
The cables will be primarily used in Triton's UAS aircraft which will be used by Australian defense forces for security, surveillance and reconnaissance purposes from 2024.
The announcement was made earlier this week when Australian and American representatives from Northrop Grumman visited AME's Ararat headquarters.
Northrop Grumman Triton program director Rho Cauley-Bruner said his company was "extremely proud" to be using the talents of the AME Systems team in its project.
AME managing director Nick Carthew said the Ararat-based company was well aware of the vital role local industry will play in protecting Australians in the future.
"We appreciate the support from Northrop Grumman and the Commonwealth's Global Supply Chain program for helping AME meet the rigorous standards demanded of the company's international supply chain and I am really proud of the team here in Ararat who have delivered this outcome," Mr Carthew said.
"Our precedence has always been to provide opportunity for the people of Ararat and our region."
An AME Systems spokesperson said the new contract would bring several benefits to its employees and the Ararat community, including jobs, organisational growth, increased defence industry opportunities, and employee upskilling.
AME Systems achieved Northrop Grumman certification in 2021, being the third company globally to do so, via assistance from the Commonwealth Government's Global Supply Chain program.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
