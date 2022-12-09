The Ararat Advertiser
AME Systems will provide equipment for a new military drone program

Vincent Dwyer
December 10 2022
December 10 2022 - 8:00am
AME operations manager Dean Pinniger, Northrop Grumman Triton program director Rho Cauley-Bruner, and Triton international director Ed Graziano. Picture supplied.

AME Systems has announced the signing of a new deal with American aerospace and military company Northrop Grumman to supply vital cables for its state-of-the-art Triton Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) program.

