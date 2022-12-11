Residents and day-trippers can take advantage of upgraded public barbecue facilities across the municipality, funded through council's Community Projects Fund.
Eight new electric barbecues have been installed in popular parks and picnic spots across the region, including Ararat's Alexandra Gardens, Wickliffe, Elmhurst, Willaura, Emu Park, Streatham, Lake Bolac.
Ararat Rural City Council Mayor Jo Armstrong said new barbecues have been installed with the communities' needs in mind, redeveloping our parks and open spaces to support physical activity and socialisation of our communities.
"Council crews have replaced outdated barbecue facilities with new, fixed electric barbecues as part of a wider initiative to enhance public amenities," Cr Armstrong said.
"After the last few years, our communities have had to overcome much mental strain and as a council, we want to create more opportunities for people to connect with friends and family in the places that make our rural city great.
"The great Aussie tradition of having a barbecue in summer should be accessible to all residents, especially in our beautiful parks, reserves, and along our lakes.
"In improving amenities within our parks and reserves, we're encouraging residents and visitors to get outdoors, visit our shared spaces, and connect with friends and family.
"We hope they will be well-used in summer and that people do their bit to clean up afterwards so everyone can enjoy the new facilities.
"Ararat Rural City is community-driven, not just a place to live, and we're very excited about our plans to beautify and enhance public amenities in the region."
The electric barbecue upgrade is being installed as part of Ararat Rural City Council's Community Projects Fund, which aims to support minor facility upgrades, equipment purchases and events that enhance the work of grassroots clubs and community life.
