Ararat Rural City Council installs eight new public barbecues

By The Ararat Advertiser
December 12 2022 - 10:00am
One of the new barbecue installations. Picture Damith Yapa.

Residents and day-trippers can take advantage of upgraded public barbecue facilities across the municipality, funded through council's Community Projects Fund.

Local News

