Ripon residents finally have an answer as to who will be their state government representative for the next four years.
Martha Haylett has claimed victory with more than 1000 first preference votes against Liberal incumbent Louise Staley.
"I thank [Ms Staley] for her service to our community over the last eight years," Ms Haylett said in a statement.
"To the voters of Ripon, I am humbled by your support," she said.
"I understand the job you've given me and I will not let you down."
It has been an anxious week and a half wait for both candidates as the count dragged on.
OUR HISTORY: Chance visit leads to gold
A large number of absentee votes cast during early voting delayed the counts in Melbourne.
On election night, Ms Haylett said she hoped the result could reflect everyone's hard work during the year-long campaign.
"Everyone wanted this ... people have been wanting this for so long and I am just so happy we are almost there," she said at the time.
Ms Haylett described the almost year-long campaign to win over Ripon as "the most intense, incredible, terrifying, amazing and tiring thing" she has ever done.
"Together we achieved a result many thought we couldn't."
After eight years, Ms Staley will be leaving politics behind.
"My time in public life has now ended," she said in a statement.
"I will not be a candidate in the future but I look forward to backing the next Liberal candidate for Ripon and helping her or him win back the seat for the Liberal Party in 2026.
"I congratulate Martha Haylett MP on her election."
Ms Staley said representing Ripon "had been the greatest honour" of her professional life.
"I loved every minute of it," she said.
"The communities of Ripon rightly demand much of their MP.
"I worked every day to repay the trust placed in me over eight years."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.