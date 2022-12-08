The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Louise Staley concedes seat of Ripon to Martha Haylett

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ripon MP Martha Haylett

Ripon residents finally have an answer as to who will be their state government representative for the next four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.