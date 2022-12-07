The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The events happening in Ararat and surrounds this silly season

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 7 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa distributing lollies to the crowd at the last Ararat Christmas Carols event in 2019. Picture by Peter Pickering

December 11

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.