December 11
Carols at Pomonal Community Hall
It's Christmas come early-ish in Pomonal, with Pomonal Community Connections holding an evening of Christmas carols on Sunday, December 11. The event will be held at Pomonal Community Hall and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy some communal singing.
December 14
Christmas Jingle and Mingle
Greater Ararat Business Network will hold its last event for 2022 with a special 'Jingle and Mingle' at the Ararat RSL from 6pm. The event is free for members and $20 per person for non-members. Light finger food and drinks will be provided. Those interested in attending are required to RSVP to pcairns@ararat.vic.gov.au by Friday, December 9.
December 16
Ararat Christmas Carols
The sounds of Christmas and seasonal joy will ring throughout Ararat for the first time in three years, as the Christmas Carols return to Alexandria Gardens. The event will feature renditions of Christmas favourites performed by local talent including performers from Ararat Musical Comedy Society, Luke Smith, and Jan and Derek Pope. Face painting, a sausage sizzle, and fireworks will also feature at the event.
December 18
Pomonal Village Christmas Markets
The Pomonal Village Christmas Market will be back in full swing this year after two years of COVID-related restrictions. Around 50 stalls will be offering visitors all manner of last minute Christmas goodies, including used items, books, jewellery, clothes, soaps and more. Local produce and other edible delights will also be available, as well as a fundraiser sausage sizzle prepared by the Pomonal Men's Shed Club.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
