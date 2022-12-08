The Ararat Advertiser
David O Jones Mitre 10 will remain in Ararat following lease negotiations

By Vincent Dwyer
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:06am, first published December 8 2022 - 3:00pm
David O Jones Mitre 10 owners say they're committed to their customers and the people of Ararat. Picture is supplied.

David O Jones Mitre 10 owners say they have no intention of leaving Ararat after a 'for lease' sign was placed outside the Campbell St store earlier this week.

