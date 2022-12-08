David O Jones Mitre 10 owners say they have no intention of leaving Ararat after a 'for lease' sign was placed outside the Campbell St store earlier this week.
Store owner Simon Jones said he and fellow owners David and Margaret Jones are currently negotiating a new lease agreement with landlords, given their current agreement expires in January 2023.
While negotiations previously resulted in a stalemate, Mr Jones said both parties had finally reached an agreement on Wednesday.
"We haven't wanted to leave the premises, and we won't be leaving the premises as well, I'll make that clear right now," he said.
"We met with them again yesterday, and have come to an agreement, pending us seeing the new leasing agreement, which is amended and will come hopefully to us on Monday.
"Hopefully by the end of the week we'll find a new lease for five years, with an extra five year option."
READ MORE
Mr Jones clarified jobs were staying in Ararat, and that he'd even explored other property options in case current negotiations fell through.
"It would have been extremely difficult, but we still would have been trading at another site in Ararat had we vacated the Campbell St site," he said.
"There was never any question about a Mitre 10 presence in Ararat, and never a question about the Jones' being in Ararat either. We were always committed to that."
Mr Jones said Ararat residents had been very supportive of the store, particularly during recent difficult years, with business expected to grow even further for the silly season.
"Our Christmas period has already been very, very good, both from a retail point of view and our trade customers as well. We do expect that to ramp up leading up to Christmas," he said.
"Our commitment to the people of Ararat and our customers has never waivered, and we will be there for the long haul."
David and Margaret Jones purchased the business from previous owners Max and Bernie Perovich in 2013.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.