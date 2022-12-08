WHEN Joseph Pollard stopped for a refreshing drink at the Crowlands Inn in May 1854, the last thing on his mind would have been writing himself into the history books as the first man to discover gold in the Ararat district.
While in the hotel, Pollard overheard a splitter, known as Dublin Jack, talking about having seen gold in the Mount William district.
For an American who had travelled halfway across the world seeking his fortune, the information, even if only rumour, was too strong to ignore.
He convinced his mates J. Roach, W. Potter, JWS Slatter and HCP Pollard to accompany him to the Mount William diggings.
Gathering supplies in Avoca, they set off for Mount William, stopping to set up camp six kilometres west of present-day Ararat.
The party sank several shafts, unearthing gold three metres below the surface, about 550 metres north of where the Ararat-Pomonal Road crosses the Denicull Creek.
Joseph Pollard later admitted only finding "about 12 ounces" of gold from that first claim, but it was enough to start the Ararat gold rush.
The area where Pollard and his mates found gold was later named Pinkey Point in recognition of John Boreman, who died at Ararat Hospital and was known as Pinky Jack, one of the first miners to arrive at the rush. It's not known when or why the letter e was added to Pinkey.
Other leads followed and there were soon 9000 people within the area known as Cathcart.
This was three years before a group of Chinese miners found gold at the Canton Lead which led to a permanent township being established in Ararat.
As leader and financier of the party, Joseph Pollard claimed credit for the discovery at Pinkey Point.
He had paid 12 pounds cartage costs to bring the party from Avoca as well as purchasing provisions of flour, sugar, rice, beef, mutton, tea and tobacco.
"I was leader and bore all the expenses, and unfortunately it has not all been settled yet," Pollard said at the time.
Pollard's party were each rewarded 100 pounds for "discovering the Ararat goldfield."
Unlike most other miners who were at Pinkey Point, Joseph Pollard remained in the Ararat area after others left the region for more lucrative rushes.
He continued to mine until his sudden death in September 1877 at the age of 52.
Local police constable Ewan Simons visited Pollard's hut near Rhymney Reef to perform a welfare check and found him lying on his back in bed, dressed in his work clothes.
Pollard had been dead for at least a few days but there was no sign of injury.
His body was taken to the Rhymney Hotel where Dr Ian Galliwaith performed an autopsy.
He found a tumour twice the size of a marble at the base of Pollard's brain, immediately behind his eyes.
Despite having struck it rich on the goldfields, Pollard was buried in a pauper's grave.
As part of Ararat's centenary celebrations in 1956, a memorial commemorating the discovery of gold at Pinkey Point was unveiled.
The monument sits at the corner of Ararat-Pomonal Road and Better Route Road. A wire fence protects the monument and information boards detailing the area's rich history.
