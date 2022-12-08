The Ararat Advertiser
How Joseph Pollard's refreshing drink in Crowlands changed history

By Tammi Munro
December 8 2022 - 3:00pm
The area where Pollard and his mates found gold was later named Pinkey Point.

WHEN Joseph Pollard stopped for a refreshing drink at the Crowlands Inn in May 1854, the last thing on his mind would have been writing himself into the history books as the first man to discover gold in the Ararat district.

