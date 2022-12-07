The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat SES responded to a burst fire hose reel on Ingor St

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
December 7 2022 - 3:00pm
It is not yet know how the fire hose reel was ruptured. Picture by SES Ararat Unit

The SES Ararat Unit responded to a burst fire hose reel on Monday night which threatened to flood nearby businesses on Ingor St.

