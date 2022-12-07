The SES Ararat Unit responded to a burst fire hose reel on Monday night which threatened to flood nearby businesses on Ingor St.
Two vehicles of six volunteers attended the scene at 8:42pm, where the impacted fire hose was gushing water and flooding the surrounding area.
SES crews were able to set up protection for nearby businesses Bakers Delight, Pyrenees Premium Cuts and One Bite at a Time to prevent any further damage.
Any Ararat SES spokesperson said the damage would have been far worse had the crew not arrived in time.
"The damage would have been quite significant, but luckily we were able to get there prior to any damage being caused," the spokesperson said.
"There was a little bit of water starting to seep into those neighbouring businesses, but the crew we had out there were able to tarp up the doors and minimise the water spread."
The spokesperson said fire equipment is often highly pressurised and can give surrounding areas a significant battering if ruptured.
"Normally when a fire hose bursts it's because there's constant water running through it at a high pressure, and it does cause a fair bit of damage. But the crew were lucky to get there and minimise it as fast as they could," they explained.
The spokesperson said SES volunteers remained on the scene to ensure adequate protection, while workers from GWMWater shut off the water.
The cause of the ruptured fire hose is not yet known.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
