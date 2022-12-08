Here's a property for growing families looking for a contemporary home with plenty of indoor and outdoor space, and only a few minutes drive from Ararat CBD. The recently renovated kitchen features stone benchtops and a 900mm-wide stove. Family meals is open-plan to a spacious rumpus with loads of natural light. The home has generous bedrooms, fitted robes, ensuite, walk-in dressing room, large family bathroom, fresh paint and updated carpet. Enjoy an ice-cold beer on the expansive outdoor area which is designed to capture the amazing view towards Mount Langi Ghiran. This 2.43-acre haven is ideal for lifestyle or hobby farm with fenced paddocks, pet pen, rainwater storage and 12.5 x 7.5-metre shed.