Ararat Redbacks are back on top of the ladder after defeating an undermanned Mt Gambier squad at home in the Country Basketball League.
The Redbacks comfortably overcame their top-of-the-table rivals 110-84 on Sunday afternoon, after previously losing a tight contest with the Lakers in round seven.
The win was once again led by star duo Zac Dunmore and Joshua Feigert who scored 32 and 26 points respectively in sweltering conditions.
Despite the heat and despite only sporting a five-man squad, Mt Gambier were far from humiliated, with Shaun Lock scoring a season-high 26 points and star player Simon Berkefeld sinking 20 of his own.
Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said his team's defense held up well against a plucky opponent, and particularly commended DJ Woods for "always giving 110 per cent" and being a "great defender".
While he was happy with the win, Mr Burger said he was disappointed his team was unable to face a full-strength Lakers squad, who he said eventually faulted due to the heat and lack of subs.
"I guess it's a tough ask to come over for a Sunday game in 30 degree heat and expect a whole heap of hands to show up and play," he said.
"A win's a win at the end of the day, but it would've been good to have a few more of their guys. I'm sure they would have liked more of their guys on the court as well. It was hard-going in the heat."
The Redbacks will face Horsham in a blockbuster Saturday night match, before pausing the season for the Christmas and New Year's break.
Mr Burger said he was eagerly anticipating the clash with their cross-Grampians rivals.
"It will be another tough one, but it'll be a good game, and I'm looking forward to a good game," he said.
"I think they were a little bit undermanned when they came down and played us the first time. So it'll be really good to see how they're going and test ourselves against the best and see where we come up at the end of it."
Ararat plays Horsham this Saturday night at Horsham Basketball Stadium from 7pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
