The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Delacombe Way has now been widened to a double lane road

By The Ararat Advertiser
Updated December 7 2022 - 2:56pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road crews seal a section of the Delacombe Way. Picture supplied.

Delacombe Way, which runs from Willaura through to Rossbridge-Streatham Road, has been widened from a single lane to a double lane between Willaura and Mortlake Ararat Road,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.