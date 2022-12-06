Delacombe Way, which runs from Willaura through to Rossbridge-Streatham Road, has been widened from a single lane to a double lane between Willaura and Mortlake Ararat Road,
The works undertaken by Millers Civil Construction and Ararat Rural Council were funded through a $478,000 State Government AgriLinks Upgrade grant.
The works also included upgrading drainage on the road to improve road safety and traffic flow for motorists.
Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said works were undertaken from Willaura's Main Street through to Mortlake Ararat Road, to help upgrade the passage which is heavily used for agricultural freight.
"In its final stage, sealing works were temporarily halted due to severe wet weather. Following the heavy rainfall, debris and final clean-up works were carried out, only to find the rain had scoured a section of the road," Dr Harrison said.
"Crews had to again lay the crushed rock to form a solid foundation for the bitumen and the final seal was applied once weather conditions improved, which strengthen the pavement. Parts of this job may not have gone exactly to plan but crews made significant progress in the end.
"This upgrade will be particularly beneficial to the community in times of flood as these additional works will stop stormwater damage to the road and improve road safety."
The total Delacombe Way project included earthworks, drainage works and the reconstruction of 720 metres of road in Willaura.
