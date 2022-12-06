The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Gallery working group convened for the first time to discuss future-proofing textile collection

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 11:00am
Ararat Gallery TAMA collection working group members Cecilia Stewart, Celina Day, Christine Baines and Geoff Todd. Picture supplied.

The inaugural meeting of the Ararat Gallery TAMA Collection Working Group has taken significant steps in future-proofing the gallery's nationally significant textile art collection.

