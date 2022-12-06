The inaugural meeting of the Ararat Gallery TAMA Collection Working Group has taken significant steps in future-proofing the gallery's nationally significant textile art collection.
The working group, convened by Ararat Gallery coordinator Katy Mitchell, comprises a broad cross-section of representatives from the city's vibrant cultural scene including practicing artists, community members, and council.
Among its first decisions, the working group discussed and decided to accept three donation of local significance - a series of lino-cut prints by Nanette Bourke, two hand-bound illustrated books by Stan Kelly and a piece by Carole Mules.
Ms Mitchell said it was fantastic to see people come together who share a passion for the gallery.
"Designed to increase community engagement and continue building the most significant public collection of contemporary textiles in Australia, the working group serves as a platform where works by emerging artists can be considered alongside more established practices currently found in the gallery's collection," Ms Mitchell said.
READ MORE
"The efforts and decisions of the working group will ensure the views of the local community and local arts community are front and centre in the decision making of future collections and direction of the gallery.
"It is an important step for us to develop the gallery's collection, to ensure we preserve, enrich, and make the collection accessible for generations to come."
The working groups members are Cecilia Stewart, Celina Day, Christine Baines, Geoff Todd and council CEO Dr Tim Harrison.
Ms Mitchell said collecting for the gallery was about the process of finding, selecting and negotiating either a donation or purchase of works for the collection.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.