The sounds of Christmas and seasonal joy will ring throughout Ararat for the first time in three years, as the Christmas Carols return to Alexandria Gardens on Friday, December 16.
The event has been a mainstay in Ararat for many years and is organised by volunteers at the Ararat Y's Men and Y's Menette Clubs.
Y's Menette Club treasurer and event coordinator Sally Perry said it was important the community had something with which to get out and enjoy, particularly following recent wet weather and two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's important for us as a community to have something after COVID, to try and get back to what we now call "COVID normal" with life going on," she said.
The event will feature renditions of some Christmas favourites, performed by local talent including performers from Ararat Musical Comedy Society, Luke Smith, and Jan and Derek Pope.
Face painting will be available for the little ones, as well as a sausage sizzle to help fund the Carols and other events in the future.
A fireworks display will round out the festivities, with dozens to be let off from the Alexandra Lake island.
Despite the easing of restrictions compared with previous years, Miss Perry said it was important residents monitored their health and remained "COVID-sensible", which included wearing a mask if you were vulnerable or staying home if you felt unwell.
Miss Perry also said the event was a good opportunity to show the rest of Victoria that Ararat was alive and thriving despite recent challenges.
Miss Perry said the Y's Menettes and Y's Men are welcoming all volunteers who would like to pitch in and help with setting up the event.
She also said more performers were always welcomed, and anybody interesting in taking the stage should contact her on 0419583623.
The barbeque will commence at 6pm, while face painting will run from 6:30pm, with Carols to kick off at 7pm and run until dark.
"We just hope the community gets behind us, because if they don't then these events can't keep going," Miss Perry said.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
