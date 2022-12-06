The Pomonal Village Christmas Market will be back in full swing this year on Sunday, December 18, after two years of COVID-related restrictions.
Around 50 stalls will be set up at the market site on Ararat-Halls Gap Road, with proprietors offering visitors all manner of last minute Christmas goodies, including used items, books, jewellery, clothes, soaps and more.
Local produce and other edible delights will also be available, including baked goods from Blue Wren Bakery, homemade chocolate biscuits from Kerrie's Kreations, and a fundraiser sausage sizzle prepared by the Pomonal Men's Shed Club.
There will also be a table featuring books and other published works from local authors.
Not only will the event be the final Pomonal Village Markets for the year, but it will also be the first time the Christmas Markets have been able to operate at full capacity since 2019, with last year's event being outdoor only due tp COVID-19 restrictions.
Market coordinator Alison Bainbridge said the organisers were "survivors", with the market operations staying strong despite challenging times.
"We've survived moving the market when we had to build our new hall, we've survived COVID, and we are building on the strength of that," Ms Bainbridge said.
"It's been a really hard three or four years, but our market is growing. We've got lots of different stallholders with many interesting items."
While the Pomonal Village Market is usually held on the final Sunday of every month, this year's Christmas Market will be held a week earlier due to Christmas falling on a Sunday, allowing residents plenty of time to get their shopping in.
Ms Bainbridge said a special Pomonal Village Market will be held on Sunday, January 1 for Grampians summer visitors and for those who are unable to attend the Christmas Market.
She also said she wants all who attend to enjoy the market's "nice, relaxed atmosphere".
"I often get phone calls from people saying how much they enjoyed it, that it has a lovely village market feel," Ms Bainbridge said.
"It's not a huge market, but it's got a lot of different stalls and people have a lovely time just walking around, eating and having a look at what people have to offer."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
