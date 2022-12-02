The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat experienced its largest spring rainfall on record

By Vincent Dwyer
December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
Ararat smashed previous rainfall levels with over 400mm recorded this spring. Picture file.

Ararat has recorded its highest spring rainfall on record, with ongoing La Nina conditions giving the region a historic soaking.

