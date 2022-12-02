Ararat has recorded its highest spring rainfall on record, with ongoing La Nina conditions giving the region a historic soaking.
The Ararat Prison site recorded 428.6mm of rain between September and November this year, well ahead of the previous record of 340.5mm in 1975.
Daytime temperatures were also much cooler throughout spring, with increased cloud cover and rainfall caused by La Nina and a coinciding negative Indian Ocean Dipole event contributing to the cooler conditions.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said conditions over much of southern Australia were similarly unseasonal, with Victoria copping its wettest spring since records began in 1900.
Great Western also smashed its previously held 301mm record in 1894, as the site recorded 329.3mm over the past three months.
"That's illustrative of just how wet this spring has been across Victoria and around Ararat," Mr Pollock said.
"Typically there's a strong relationship between maximum daytime temperatures and rainfall. That's why it was much cooler than average this spring compared to others."
Mr Pollock said conditions were expected to return to normal though, as La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole weaken in coming months.
"The outlook for summer looks alot more neutral than the outlook for spring did," he said.
"It's likely this pattern of wet and cool will start to return to more typical conditions soon. The outlook for December is looking very boring, or neutral, for most of Victoria."
Conditions are expected to be similar in Ararat, as the region prepares for the silly season and a summer influx of tourism.
"For Ararat, it's about 50 per cent chance, or equal chance, of being wetter or dryer than average," Mr Pollock said.
Earlier this week, the CFA urged Ararat residents to prepare their properties for the commencement of the Fire Danger Period on Monday, December 19.
CFA District 16 acting assistant chief fire officer Wayne Rigg said the historically wet spring had resulted in higher fuel loads across the region, with "significant grassfires" expected in coming months.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
