The foodies festivities: How to start preparing your holiday cooking

The key is to make sure you're prepared in advance and organised, this will certainly take some of the stress out of holiday cooking. Picture by Jed Owen on Unsplash

The holidays are a time for family, friends and of course, great food. But for many people, getting ready to cook for crowds of people can feel daunting. Between preparing meals for guests and dealing with an onslaught of last-minute requests, it's easy to feel overwhelmed in the kitchen.

Stock up on food

It's never too early to start stocking up on food for the holidays. Begin by picking up ingredients for your favourite recipes, and think about dishes that you can make ahead of time so you're not rushed on the day of the party. If you're thinking of making bulk dishes it could be smart to buy some bulk quality frozen meat or chicken from reputable suppliers like Aurum Poultry so you beat the festive rush closer to the date.

You'll also want to ensure you have plenty of supplies on hand, like foil, parchment paper, zip-top bags, Saran wrap and extra bowls and pans. This way, you won't have to run out to the store last minute for forgotten ingredients or tools. Also, make sure you have plenty of festive drinks on-hand for your guests, specialties like eggnog, cider or warm spiced wine are welcome.

Practice recipes

If you're not already familiar with a recipe, now is the time to start practising it. This will help ensure that there are no surprises on the day of the party and that everything goes smoothly in the kitchen. This doesn't have to be a big ordeal, simply cook smaller versions of your dishes for your family in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

There are some advantages to this, you'll be able to save time on the day because you're already practised. Also, if you practise ahead of time you'll be able to tweak any recipes to your liking. So don't be afraid to experiment a little bit - after all, it's the holidays. Just make sure you're paying attention to the shelf life of products during this process, especially if you're cooking ahead.

Organise time in the kitchen

One of the best ways to avoid stress in the kitchen is to be well-organised. Make a schedule for yourself and try to stick to it as much as possible. This will help keep you on track and ensure that everything gets done in time. It is also essential to keep all your spices and utensils ready and in easy-to-reach spaces, this will make life much easier when you're focusing on your holiday creations.

Get help from family and friends

If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the cooking that needs to be done, don't be afraid to ask for help from family and friends. They'll likely be more than happy to lend a hand in the kitchen - after all, it's what holidays are all about.

Just make sure they know what their roles are and are organised so you're not spending too much time instructing. It may seem like lots of effort but this preparation in advance will be well worth your time.

Plan the day

The best way to ensure a stress-free holiday cooking experience is to make a plan and stick to it. This means knowing what recipes you're going to make and when, as well as having all of your ingredients ready beforehand. You should also know the number of guests and prepare in advance if any might have allergies or specific food preferences.

Enjoy!