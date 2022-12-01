Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison will develop an advocacy plan and partner with funding bodies to determine the best future use of the Aradale site.
The decision was made at Wednesday night's council meeting where councillors unanimously agreed to receive the 'The Aradale Solution - Economic & Social Development Strategy' report and enable Dr Harrison to commence engagement and planning.
Council has so far allocated $625,000 to the Aradale plan, including $500,000 acquired through the state government's Investment Fast-Track Fund.
Given the size of the site and the 75 hectares of untouched land on which it sits, Council said the land may potentially be used for housing, with a particular focus on smaller dwellings and housing for workers.
READ MORE
Councillors unanimously agreed to hold further discussions next year on how to proceed with the project following a review of The Aradale Solution report by each member.
Earlier in the meeting, councillors also agreed to receive the Council Plan 2021-2025, which outlines actions to be undertaken in the current financial year, of which developing the Aradale site is a key focus.
The plan also focuses on implementing circular economic policies and encouraging more participation in Ararat's arts and culture scenes, among several other recommendations.
Councillors expressed excitement in receiving the plan, including Cr Bill Waterston who said there were "many wonderful things" happening in the region.
Council will next meet on Tuesday, January 31 2023.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.