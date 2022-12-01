The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Council will develop a new plan to determine future of Aradale site

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
Updated December 1 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Council has allocated more than $600,000 to help develop the Aradale site. Picture file.

Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison will develop an advocacy plan and partner with funding bodies to determine the best future use of the Aradale site.

