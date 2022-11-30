December 2
New Heights
Dynamic District's latest production 'New Heights' is set to debut at the Ararat Town Hall on Friday night. Sit back and relax as performers take you on a journey around the world, including a beach party in Hawaii and a romantic rendezvous in Rome, all in the spirit of celebrating local talent and the community. Tickets are now on sale and available via the Town Hall website.
Chris Meek Inheriting the Earth Show
Ararat favourite and acoustic soloist Chris Meek will treat audiences to an auditory experience of intergalactic proportions this Friday night at the Barkly Hotel. It's sure to be a big show as Chris takes audiences on an "acoustic orbit" with an extensive and engaging set. The show runs from 6:30 to 9:30pm.
December 4
Cars and Coffee
A change of scenery never hurt anyone. Cars n' Coffee will be changing things up this Sunday by hosting their popular event at Moyston Store, instead of the usual Ararat Town Hall. Organisers say they want to see if people enjoy changing venues and visiting different locations. No coffee van will be present, with attendees encouraged to purchase their morning cup of Joe from the local store. Come on down, bring your four wheels, and enjoy the vintage and classic cars on display. The event runs from 9am until 11am.
Ready Set Explore
Pre-schoolers are invited to join in a magical journey of music and dance this Sunday at the Ararat Town Hall, as Dynamic District presents 'Ready Set Explore'. Tykes and toddlers will have the chance to explore the universe and meet some colourful characters, including flamingos, dancing unicorns and a superhero. The event runs from 11am to 12:15pm, with tickets currently available via the Town Hall website.
Sunday Sessions at Montara Wines
Montara Wines is celebrating the reopening of its cellar doors with a day of wine, food and spectacular views. Visitors can try Montara's selection of wine while listening to live music by Dave Nicholson and treating themselves to tasting platters or food provided by the Ozzy Kebabs Food Truck. Visitors can contact the cellar door on 5352 4798 to reserve a table and pre-order a tasting platter.
December 5
Cybersafety Sessions with Susan McLean
Highly respected cyber security expert Susan McLean will talk about cyber bullying and online grooming as part of a free schools seminar on cyber safety. The session will cover technology's benefits, as well as parental areas of concern including reality and risk, what kids are doing online, problematic gaming, exposure to damaging content and more. Tickets are free and available via the Town Hall website.
December 11
Carols at Pomonal Community Hall
It's Christmas come early-ish in Pomonal, with Pomonal Community Connections holding an evening of Christmas carols on Sunday, December 11. The event will be held at Pomonal Community Hall and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy some communal singing.
December 14
Christmas Jingle and Mingle
Greater Ararat Business Network will hold its last event for 2022 with a special 'Jingle and Mingle' at the Ararat RSL from 6pm. The event is free for members and $20 per person for non-members. Light finger food and drinks will be provided. Those interested in attending are required to RSVP to pcairns@ararat.vic.gov.au by Friday, December 9.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
