A change of scenery never hurt anyone. Cars n' Coffee will be changing things up this Sunday by hosting their popular event at Moyston Store, instead of the usual Ararat Town Hall. Organisers say they want to see if people enjoy changing venues and visiting different locations. No coffee van will be present, with attendees encouraged to purchase their morning cup of Joe from the local store. Come on down, bring your four wheels, and enjoy the vintage and classic cars on display. The event runs from 9am until 11am.