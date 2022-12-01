Exciting opportunity for buyers seeking a hobby farm to run livestock or simply enjoy a fantastic lifestyle. This property offers a well appointed country-style brick home with spectacular views. Enjoy two living zones, five bedrooms, updated kitchen, family bathroom and ensuite. Three large sheds are onsite including a 12 x 6-metre (approx) workshop with power and concrete floor. The property has a single-stand shearing shed, established fruit trees, three dams, solar panels and rainwater storage tanks. Entertain on the elevated patio that overlooks the pool. Go natural and swim in the big dam at the back of this scenic property in a great location. In the Grampians National Park precinct near local wineries, it's just a 10-minute drive from Ararat, 20 minutes from Stawell, and a two-hour drive from Melbourne.