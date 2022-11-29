Vic Police to hold career information night

Victoria Police will hold an information session on Wednesday night to discuss the multitude of challenging and rewarding career paths available in the force.
The event will be held at the Alexandra Oval Community Centre from 6pm where Ararat residents will have the chance to learn more about the recruitment process, training at the academy and policing in their community.
The event is part of Victoria Police's 'Made for More' campaign, which launched in October and which features applicant attraction teams engaging with regional communities to ensure a wider reach.
Northern Grampians local area commander Inspector Jo Janes told The Ararat Advertiser they were looking forward to hosting the information session.
"We strongly encourage anyone interested in a career in policing, no matter your age, background or gender, to come along so you can find out what a career at Victoria Police might look like," Inspector Janes said.
"Attendees will hear directly from local police officers about their journey and the varied roles within the one career.
"Our applicant attraction team will also be there to provide informed advice about the recruitment process.
Inspector Janes said time wasn't a factor, with both those looking to join in the short-term and those considering a career in blue in several years' time welcome to attend the event.
"Policing is a challenging, rewarding and purposeful career and we encourage anyone interested in making a difference within the community to attend the session," they said.
The Police Information Session will run from 6pm to 7:30pm on Wednesday night, with doors opening at 5:30pm.
Bookings for the event must be made via Eventbrite. Attendees will also need to provide ID upon entry.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
