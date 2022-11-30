The Ararat Advertiser
The Fire Danger Period for Ararat will commence on December 19

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
November 30 2022
CFA says summer fire conditions will be normal for Ararat. Picture file.

The CFA has announced the Fire Danger Period (FDP) for the Ararat Rural City Council will commence from 1am on Monday, December 19.

