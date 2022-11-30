The CFA has announced the Fire Danger Period (FDP) for the Ararat Rural City Council will commence from 1am on Monday, December 19.
The announcement was made following assessments of rain levels, grassland curing rate and local conditions, with the same FDP commencement date also announced for the Pyrenees Shire Council.
While Victoria has been thrashed by heavy rainfall and flooding thanks to a third-straight La Nina, the CFA's Seasonal Bushfire Outlook still identified potentially heightened grassfire conditions in coming months, due to significant grass growth and delayed harvest activities.
However, Ararat and surrounds will have a normal fire season, while central, eastern and north-eastern parts of Victoria will have below normal conditions.
CFA District 16 acting assistant chief fire officer Wayne Rigg said soggy conditions have resulted in a potentially larger fuel load for fires.
"Widespread rainfall in winter and spring has led to high fuel loads across the region and we can expect to see significant grassfires throughout the fire season," he said.
"Now is the time, regardless of the weather, to start cleaning up. Slash the grass, rake the leaves, pick up the sticks and particularly on the back of the wind events we've been having, remember there is a lot more fuel on the ground that needs to be cleaned up before summer."
The CFA is now urging residents in District 16 to clean up their property and conduct safe burn-offs ahead of the FDP.
Any residents wishing to conduct burn-offs must notify the fire authorities via the Fire Permits Victoria website, or contact ESTA on 1800 668 511.
Residents are also encouraged to monitor the weather and to avoid conducting burn-offs during high-wind conditions.
More information on restrictions and the FDP can be accessed via the CFA website.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
