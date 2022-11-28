Ararat Redbacks' season is roaring ahead with back-to-back wins against Terang Tornadoes and Surfcoast Chargers in the Country Basketball League last weekend.
On the back of a win against Colac in round 8 and double losses the week before, the Redbacks stormed to second place on the ladder with a 106-67 dismantling of Terang and a sturdy 107-81 victory over Surfcoast.
The home team was unstoppable on Saturday night, opening with a dominant 31-12 first quarter to set up an easy victory against the Tornadoes, who currently sit sixth on the ladder.
The win was led by skipper Zac Dunmore who finished in dominant fashion with 37 points, well-ahead of the second highest scorer in Terang's Ryley Hutchins who finished with 17.
Redbacks coach Rhys Burger didn't mince his words when discussing his skipper and star player.
"He's massive. As I said the other week, he's probably the best player in the competition and no one can seem to stop him at the moment," Mr Burger said.
"Even on Sunday, he probably had a quieter game and didn't shoot all that well from the three point, but he's a naturally gifted scorer."
Sunday's clash against Surfcoast presented a tougher challenge for the away side, with both teams going back-and-forth for three quarters before the Redbacks finished strong with a 40-24 final quarter.
Dunmore and Josh Feigert scored a respective 29 and 23 points, while Ethan Fiegert, who returned last weekend after nine months from an ankle injury, finished strong with 17.
Mr Burger said said he was excited to have Ethan back and expected big things from him.
"He's massive. We eased him into it on Saturday night and we backed it up Sunday as well," Mr Burger said.
"When he gets back fully healthy, he's in the same league as Zac and Josh."
While he was happy with the back-to-back wins, Mr Burger said he wanted his boys to bring that same intensity to this weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Mt Gambier Lakers at home.
"Everyone's going to need to be on their game and switched on and ready to go," he said.
"Horsham managed to beat them last week which was pleasing to see. They can definitely be beaten. It'll be an interesting game on Sunday, it'll be great to get a good crowd down there and spur us on a little bit."
The Redbacks play Mt Gambier this Sunday from 1pm at Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
