Ararat Redbacks defeated Terang and Surfcoast Chargers

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
November 28 2022 - 7:00pm
Redbacks skipper Zac Dunmore had another dominant weekend. Picture by Cassandra Langley.

Ararat Redbacks' season is roaring ahead with back-to-back wins against Terang Tornadoes and Surfcoast Chargers in the Country Basketball League last weekend.

