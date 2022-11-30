The Ararat Advertiser
Cyber security expert Susan McLean to speak at free event on Monday, December 5

November 30 2022 - 5:00pm
Cyber security expert Susan McLean will hold a free cyber safety seminar for schools. Picture supplied.

Highly respected cyber security expert Susan McLean will talk about cyber bullying and online grooming as part of a free schools seminar on cyber safety.

