Highly respected cyber security expert Susan McLean will talk about cyber bullying and online grooming as part of a free schools seminar on cyber safety.
St Mary's School Ararat teacher, Jo Price, has organised the event which will be held on Monday, December 5, at 7pm in Ararat Town Hall.
Ms McLean is a highly regarded expert in the field of cyber safety and has extensive experience working with children and families throughout Australia.
Other schools have been invited to share the free session and benefit from Ms McLean's must hear knowledge.
Tickets are free and available for booking at www.ararattownhall.com.au.
The event has been described as an educational and empowering session for parents and carers.
Ms McLean's unparalleled knowledge leaves audiences shocked at the reality of the online world.
The session will cover the positive benefits of technology, as well as what parents need to be aware of including reality and risk, what kids are doing online, online grooming, cyber bullying, sharing nudes, promblematic gaming and exposure to damaging content.
