Pomonal Estate took out Business of the Year at the 2022 East Grampians Business Awards

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
November 28 2022 - 3:00pm
Business of the Year award winners Pip and Adam Atchison and Young Person of the Year winner Eve Neuman. Photo is contributed.

Ararat businesses small and large alike were celebrated at a special gala event last Wednesday night at the Ararat Town Hall for the 2022 East Grampian Business Awards, with Pomonal Estate taking out the top prize.

