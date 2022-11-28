Ararat businesses small and large alike were celebrated at a special gala event last Wednesday night at the Ararat Town Hall for the 2022 East Grampian Business Awards, with Pomonal Estate taking out the top prize.
The winery, microbrewery and cider house won Business of the Year, with owners Adam and Pep Atchison saying they felt "humbled" and "extremely proud" to be recognised.
"We would like to congratulate all nominees. There are many great businesses in our community who are always pushing to do better and are continuing to evolve and adapt in this ever-changing world," the co-owners said in a statement.
"Our business philosophy of enjoying time with family and friends, sitting back and relaxing in our beautiful part of the Grampians is stronger than ever at this point in time and we just hope that people keep coming to our region to support all of our local businesses."
It wasn't the only award they were recognised for though, with Pomonal Estate chef Eve Newman winning Young Person of the Year.
Both wins cap off a big year for Pomonal Estate who received a large state government grant earlier this month to start building six new luxury villas.
Other award winners included East Grampians Health Service in the Sustainability category, Grampians Adventures for Best New Business, and Barney's Bar & Bistro for the People's Choice award.
Acacia Caravan Park took out Outstanding Customer Service, while Felini Health & Fitness won Best Home-Based Business, and Pomonal-based chocolate biscuit connoisseurs Kerrie's Kreations came out on top in the Innovation & Change category.
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong applauded all entrants on their efforts.
"Congratulations to Pomonal Estate who are deserving winners for Business of the Year. But win, lose or draw, all entrants should be congratulated for their commitment to showcasing their businesses and their ongoing business skills and goals," Cr Armstrong said at the event.
"Council is once again proud to support our local businesses as they continue to demonstrate outstanding resilience, innovation and continued success in their industries.
"It's an honour to shine a light on the achievements of our vibrant business community."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
