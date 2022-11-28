The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat residents can now nominate and celebrate their fellow residents in the 2023 Australia Day Awards

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
November 28 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat deputy mayor Bob Sanders with 2022 Australia Day Citizen of the Year winners Derek and Jan Pope. Photo by James Halley.

Ararat Rural City Council has announced nominations for the 2023 Australia Day Awards are now open, with residents given the chance to celebrate and nominate the groups and individuals making a difference in their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.