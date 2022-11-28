Ararat Rural City Council has announced nominations for the 2023 Australia Day Awards are now open, with residents given the chance to celebrate and nominate the groups and individuals making a difference in their community.
Each year the council recognises the efforts of Ararat residents and groups in one of four categories; Citizen of the Year, Community Project of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.
Ararat Mayor Jo Armstrong said Australia Day Award nominees were residents who cared deeply about their community and worked hard to make it a better place.
"Volunteers are very much the backbone of rural communities. We need dedicated individuals and groups who are willing to share their time to serve in the best interest of their local communities," Cr Armstrong said in a statement.
"These awards acknowledge the efforts and outstanding contribution of people and local groups within our community who, often on top of their day job, dedicate hours for the betterment of our community.
"We encourage the community to help us acknowledge the efforts of Ararat Rural City's residents and community groups by nominating them for an Australia Day Award through the Council website."
The awards will be presented at the annual Australia Day celebration on January 26, 2023 at Alexandra Oval Community Centre.
The 2022 Australia Day Awards ceremony saw joint recipients Dr Derek Pope and Jan Pope take out Citizen of the Year for their work in community health and voluntary efforts over three decades.
Young Citizen of the Year Award was taken out by Jaylen Stephens for her participation in the Western Bulldogs Youth Leadership Program and her mentor work among her peers.
Willaura Modern Community was awarded the Community Project of the Year for their successful visual arts exhibition at the Willaura Railway Station, while Shane Jenkins took out Volunteer of the Year for his work strengthening the Ararat District Junior Football Association throughout the pandemic.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
