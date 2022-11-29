New state-of-the-art library smart lockers have launched in Ararat and Pomonal, giving residents 24/7 access to library holds.
The new 'Pick-Up' locker system allows residents the flexibility of placing holds on library materials online or by phoning the library, and collecting their holds during or outside opening hours, in a convenient, safe, and contactless manner.
Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said investing in our libraries by introducing smart lockers only advances the role of libraries in connecting the community to information.
"Our Libraries make a real difference, providing access to reliable sources of knowledge and entertainment for the community," Dr Harrison said.
"Through the Living Libraries program, Ararat Rural City Library has installed 'Pick-Up' Lockers in two locations, Ararat Library and Pomonal Hall, making library services even more accessible.
"The smart locker program not only extends the coverage and accessibility of Ararat Library by enabling 24/7 access but makes borrowing books easier than ever.
"People can now have the flexibility of a quick and easy pick up of their library materials - imagine accessing your books while walking the dog or on the way to/from work."
Library users can place their holds online or by phoning the library and specifying their pickup location - either Ararat Locker or Pomonal Hall Locker. Patrons will receive an SMS notification when their items are ready for pick up, along with a unique code, making library use simple and convenient.
"By installing smart lockers, we're ensuring all residents - no matter where they live or their schedule - can access Library resources and continue to learn and stay connected with Ararat Library," he concluded.
This $23,500 project is funded by the state government through the Living Libraries Infrastructure Program. For more information on the Pick-Up Lockers, contact Ararat Rural City Library on (03) 5352 1722.
