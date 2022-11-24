The Ararat Advertiser

21 Lambert Street, Ararat | Central living with stunning views

By House of the Week
November 25 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central living with stunning views | House of the Week
  • 21 Lambert Street, Ararat
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carpark 1
  • $595,000 - $653,000
  • Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • Agent Brad Jensen on 0438 521 039
  • Inspect: By appointment
Central living with stunning views | House of the Week

Situated in one of Ararat's premier locations, this property is jam-packed with features. The open plan kitchen and main living area is the hub of the home, showcasing beautiful views of Alexandra Oval and Mount Langi Ghiran.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.