Central living with stunning views | House of the Week

Situated in one of Ararat's premier locations, this property is jam-packed with features. The open plan kitchen and main living area is the hub of the home, showcasing beautiful views of Alexandra Oval and Mount Langi Ghiran.
The updated kitchen has stone benchtops, ample cupboard space, a Miele oven, gas cooktop and dishwasher. Upstairs are three generous-sized bedrooms, two with built-in robes, while downstairs has the potential to be converted into a separate self-contained apartment.
There is gas heating, a feature wood-fired spinner heater, evaporative cooling and a solar hot water system. The private garden is the perfect place to make family memories and is serviced by an automated watering system.
