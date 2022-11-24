Price battle begins as new service station opens

Motorists should experience some financial relief this week as a new service station opened in Ararat.
United Ararat, situated on the corner of Barkly and Alfred streets opened its doors on Thursday, November 24, selling unleaded petrol for 169.9 cents per litre.
READ MORE:
That is 18 cents per litre cheaper than the next competitor, according to www.petrolspy.com.au.
The current average fuel price for unleaded petrol in Melbourne is 188.6 cents per litre.
E10 fuel - unleaded petrol with between 9% and 10% ethanol, is priced at 167.9 cents per litre, 20 cents per cheaper.
Diesel is 199.9 cents per litre, marking a saving of at least 34 cents per litre.
However, LPG is 103.9 cents per litre, four cents per litre more expensive than the next competitor.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.