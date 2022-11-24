Shortage cripples medical centre

AN ARARAT health service is undergoing triage after losing another doctor.
Ararat Medical Centre partner Dr Michael Connellan said the clinic farewelled Dr Tanzeel Shah this week, creating a fifth vacancy within the organisation.
"After three years here in Ararat, Dr Tanzeel Shah is moving to suburban Melbourne," Dr Connellan said.
"We thank him for his work in Ararat, and wish he and his family well as they move to the city."
The news comes after Dr Shah passed his General Practice specialist exams and obtained Australian citizenship.
Dr Connellan said the five vacancies highlight the difficulty of attracting doctors to rural and regional areas for the long term.
"Ararat Medical Centre work very hard to find doctors for our community. But keeping them here is even harder," he said.
"As the community is well aware, Australian medical graduates are very reluctant to work in rural areas.
"And so, for the past 20 years, AMC have been reliant on recruitment of international medical doctors who must initially work in 'an area of need', which traditionally Ararat qualified as, due to it being a rural town and a significant distance from Melbourne."
Dr Connellan said the Ararat Medical Centre invests great time and energy in these doctors.
"Ararat Medical Centre supports them financially and by providing ongoing education and supervision in order for them to achieve their professional standards and gain specialist general practice qualifications," he said.
"This will allow them to work independently in Australia and helps them gain Australian citizenship. And the increasing pattern is for the doctor and family to then leave Ararat for the city. And then we start the cycle again.
"This cycle is likely to continue."
Dr Connellan said he's acutely aware the community bears the brunt of the issue.
"We are very aware of long waiting times for appointments at AMC. We have also heard the community's frustration when appointments are cancelled or rescheduled at short notice," he said.
"Rescheduling is usually because the doctor is unwell, perhaps even having contracted COVID-19, and cannot attend work or is needed to cover another absence at EGHS for anaesthetics, obstetrics or urgent care.
"Thanks go to the vast majority of the Ararat community who have been extraordinarily understanding over the last three years. But the pandemic is still with us and we are still very short of doctors.
"We ask for ongoing understanding and patience as we deal with the effects of the pandemic, the rules of isolation which apply to healthcare workers, and the extreme shortage of doctors now and into the future.
Dr Vivian Isaac from Flinders University said that inadequate support, unrealistic patient expectations, increasing costs and a shrinking workforce, especially in regional and remote communities, are factors in the cause.
"General practitioner doctors can work very long hours, some as much as 70 hours per week, with regional doctors likely to work even more hours if they service a small community," Dr Isaac said.
"These long hours contribute to fatigue, reduced well-being, and poor mental health, which alongside maintaining patient and colleague relationships and workforce shortages is increasingly leading to burnout and depression.
"We know that feeling in control of one's life can help mitigate occupational stress, but this had yet to be investigated in relation to Australian doctors."
The news comes as the Victorian Government announced a $19 million 12-month pilot to expand the role of pharmacists to treat minor illnesses, administer vaccinations and reissue prescriptions for contraceptives.
Pharmacists will be paid $20 for each consultation, with all fees paid by the government.
The government said it would invest $32 million in incentivising future doctors to become GPs via $30,000 top-up payments for first-year trainee GPs to ensure they don't take a significant pay cut.
Royal Australian College of GPs Victoria chair Dr Anita Munoz welcomed the training pipeline announcement.
"It's great news the Victorian Government has heeded our calls and invested in the general practice training pipeline," she said.
"Any boost to the GP workforce is welcome. However, it is disappointing to hear decision-makers oversimplify and minimise the important function of the GP...
"When a GP consults with a patient we don't simply hand over a script because patient care is much more complex than that - we provide whole person care."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
