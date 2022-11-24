South-west Victorian artist Carmel Wallace brings her recent installation from Lorne Sculpture Biennale to Willaura in the upcoming exhibition "LODE: Sampling the Core" at Willaura Modern Railway Station Gallery.
Opening at midday on Friday, December 2, the exhibition is a suite of sculptural "core-samples" of our time, that are embedded with stories from the past.
Ms Wallace's acclaimed work tells fascinating stories about nature, industry, community and people.
Her art practice focuses on our connection to place and its ramifications for environmental awareness and ethics.
She employs a variety of media in her sculpture, installation and printmaking processes.
Project Coordinator Lois Reynolds said the opening is an opportunity to ask Ms Wallace questions in person.
"Visitors will have the chance to meet Carmel and learn about her inspiration for this work at our opening events on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, at the gallery," she said.
"We are providing refreshments at both events, so I encourage local residents to travel down the highway to Willaura and experience this unique art exhibition for themselves. "
The exhibition will run until February 3, 2023.
For further information about opening times is available on the Willaura Modern Facebook Page or by contacting Lois 0428 541 482.
