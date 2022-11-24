The Ararat Advertiser
'LODE: Sampling the Core' to open at Willaura Modern Railway Station Gallery

November 24 2022 - 5:00pm
Carmel Wallace with Lois Reynolds, preparing for the exhibition opening. Picture contributed

South-west Victorian artist Carmel Wallace brings her recent installation from Lorne Sculpture Biennale to Willaura in the upcoming exhibition "LODE: Sampling the Core" at Willaura Modern Railway Station Gallery.

