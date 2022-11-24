The Ararat Advertiser
Lure of gold brings crime, need for courts grow

By Tammi Munro
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
The County Courthouse opened at the corner of Vincent and High Streets in Ararat in June 1859.

THOUSANDS of miners flocked to the Ararat area in the 1850s chasing the lure of gold, but along with the population boon came crime.

Local News

