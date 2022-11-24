THOUSANDS of miners flocked to the Ararat area in the 1850s chasing the lure of gold, but along with the population boon came crime.
Bushrangers set their sights on unsuspecting travellers, robbing them of their meagre possessions, while petty fights weren't uncommon amongst miners around diggings at Cathcart and Mount Ararat, especially after a night of drinking.
When Chinese miners found gold at Canton Lead in 1857, miners turned their attention to what would become known as Ararat.
A court of petty sessions was held at the Mount William Hotel at Cathcart in early July 1856 where Mr Weston from Fiery Creek (now Beaufort) was magistrate, but the population growth warranted a court be built in Ararat.
In1856, Mr Haines was named as Ararat's first warden and realising the level of crime, immediately called for backup to cope with the heavy workload.
Almost a year later on August 21, 1857, the Legislative Assembly was told the powers of the warden weren't sufficient to deal with the numerous mining disputes and it intended to build a Local Court at Ararat.
Questions were again raised in Parliament suggesting a magistrate had been ordered to Ararat six months earlier, but no sittings had been held despite 13 people having been held in custody.
On August 31, 1857, the Ballarat Star sent a reporter to Ararat. He described it as "a wonderful place, quite in its infancy" but there wasn't a single wooden building in the town and court hearings were being heard in a tap room of a local hotel.
The Government Gazette proclaimed a Local Court District for Ararat on August 28, 1857. The Gazette proclaimed in September the following year that a tender to build the courthouse was awarded to James Nicol for the sum of £1993.
Ararat's first permanent public building, the court was built of basalt at the corner of High and Vincent Streets and opened on June 1, 1859 and operated at that site until a new court was built at its current location on the corner of Barkly and Ligar Streets in 1866.
The High Street building was transferred to Ararat Borough Council in 1874 and became offices. In1966 the council demolished the building and built the present municipal offices on the site.
Some sentences imposed by the early courts for minor offences seem harsh by present standards. For instance, in December 1859 Judge Clarke sentenced a man to four years' hard labour for the theft of a pair of trousers from a storekeeper, and he sent a 12-year-old boy to jail for a year for stealing a horse.
One hundred and fifty-six years after opening its doors, the court continues to deal with criminal cases.
