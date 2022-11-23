The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

How to stop political parties hijacking your vote in the Victorian election

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
November 23 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monash University political expert Zareh Ghazarian says you should vote below the line in Victoria's upper house if you care about where your vote goes.

If you're voting in the upcoming Victorian election there is a high chance someone else will decide which party gets your vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.