'Zero remorse': Court hears damage done by sex offender

The court has heard how relatives of a young sexual assault victim live in fear and distrust, as the 58-year-old offender faced court on Monday.
Raymond Cunningham appeared at the County Court in Ballarat via video link from Hopkins Correctional Centre - after a jury found him guilty of four charges including sexual assault of a child under 16, sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16 and sexual penetration of a child under 12.
The charges relate to two incidents which occurred in a western Victorian town between January and September 2020.
Judge Kate Hawkins heard submissions from both parties about sentencing considerations from Cunningham, who spent 47 days in custody before the hearing.
Crown Prosecutor David Cordy read from victim impact statements provided from relatives of the victim, who was under 12 years-old at the time of the offending, about the impact the sexual assault had on their lives.
"The crime you have committed on (the victim) made me feel angry and disgusted," one statement read.
"Having people over makes me constantly watch what is going on around (the victim). It becomes very distressful and I feel like I constantly have to screen people before they enter my home."
Mr Cordy said Cunningham should be sentenced under serious offender provisions, due to his relevant criminal history which was accepted before the court.
Mr Cordy also pointed to a breach of trust, and the "brazen" nature of the offending, as relevant factors for a harsher sentence - Cunningham was known to the victim and allowed a small level of proximity to them.
He revealed Cunningham had also been spoken to by others aware of his criminal history about being around children.
Mr Cordy however conceded Cunningham had no formal position of power and trust over the victim, such as being a teacher or coach.
Parts of a psychological report were read before the court, which stated Cunningham had not shown remorse for his offending.
"There is zero in way of remorse, zero in way of victim empathy, zero in way of insight into his behaviour," Mr Cordy said.
"All of this regarded, his prospects of rehabilitation must be seen as absolutely minimal."
Cunningham's defence counsel Robert Thyssen argued his offending was "opportunistic" in nature and lacked any premeditation.
He told the court of Cunningham's history of schooling, childhood abuse, and diagnosis with a pedophilic disorder.
Judge Hawkins reserved sentencing, which will be handed down at the County Court in Ballarat on December 3, 2022.
