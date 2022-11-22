The Redbacks have returned to the winner's book with a thumping win over Colac at Bluewater Leisure Centre on Sunday, November 20.
The Redbacks, led by co-captain Zac Dunmore, pounced on the Kookas from the start, jumping the hosts out of the gate to record a 22 to 18 opening term.
The visitors piled on the points in the second quarter, scoring a monstrous 37 to just 18 to go into the main break 23 points up.
However, the home side rallied to win the third term 17-14, setting up a thrilling final quarter.
Unfortunately for the Kookas, the deficit was too great to overcome, and the Redbacks stormed home 21 to 16 in the fourth quarter to record a 25 point win.
Dunmore did much of the damage, scoring a titanic 42 points, including a trio of deft three-pointers.
James Conroy and Josh Fiegert were also immense in the win with 12 points apiece, while co-captain Blake Thomas contributed 11 points of his own.
Ballarat Miners youth gun Fletcher Burger added six points, DJ woods scored four, Ryan Gibbs and Ollie McCarthy both notched three.
Rounding out the scorers, Adan Wisby nailed a free throw.
The Redbacks have a double header slated for round nine, hosting Terang on Saturday, November 26 before heading down to Torquay to face the Surfcoast Chargers on Sunday, November 27.
A tough rematch with Mount Gambier looms in round 10 on Sunday, December 4.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.