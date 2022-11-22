The Ararat Advertiser
Redbacks back onto winners list with big win over Colac | CBL R8

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 1:00pm
Redback Ollie McCarthy watches the action. File picture by Cassandra Langley.

The Redbacks have returned to the winner's book with a thumping win over Colac at Bluewater Leisure Centre on Sunday, November 20.

