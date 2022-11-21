Pipeline infrastructure providers GWMWater and Interflow have won big at the 2022 Victorian Water Awards for their work on the Mt Cole pipeline renewal project which provides water to Ararat.
The collaborative businesses took home the The Infrastructure Project Innovation Award which recognises innovative infrastructure projects which drive sustainability in the water industry.
The rejuvenated section of the Mt Cole pipeline is now able to deliver up to half of Ararat's water directly from the Mt Cole reservoir.
A huge 1.4km of Primus Line was installed as part of the pipeline's relining, amounting to the longest installment in Australia, and one of the longest globally.
GWMWater managing director Mark Williams said finding a long-term solution to the pipeline was critical, particularly after increasing failures in recent years.
"Replacing the pipeline with traditional construction methods would require significant interference with environmentally and culturally sensitive areas," Mr Williams said.
"Some parts of the terrain were so remote that equipment needed to be helicoptered in."
The successful pipeline restoration now means Lake Fyans, Mt Cole and the Mt William headworks will be the primary supply sources for the planned East Grampians Rural Pipeline Supply Project.
Mr Williams said the project forced remote water businesses, such as GWMWater, to "think outside the box".
"This was a project that several teams across our organisation were involved in and we thank them for their hard work," he said.
"This project demonstrates that there are viable options for rehabilitating pressure pipelines in even the most challenging conditions."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
