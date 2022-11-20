Ararat Library's popular children's literacy program Baby Rhyme Time is making its debut in Lake Bolac, with the first session on Thursday, November 29.
Baby Rhyme Time is a free initiative for children aged 0-2 years, which aims to drive their imaginations and help them develop literacy skills in a relaxed environment.
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong said it was important public libraries provided connection and learning opportunities for children.
"Our libraries are vibrant community hubs that offer opportunities for social interaction and lifelong learning," Cr Armstrong said.
"It's wonderful to see Ararat Library expand their services and programs by bringing their popular early literacy program to Lake Bolac.
"Not only does the program bring together parents, caregivers, and children, but it also emphasises the Ararat Library's commitment to early literacy and child development.
READ MORE
"These programs provide an entertaining and enriching experience, while helping young ones develop crucial language skills and social connections."
Ararat Library storyteller Nick Bassett said the sessions were both fun and educational, allowing young children to learn how language works and how to build memories.
"I get the opportunity to guide young ones in exploring the spoken word in an engaging way using music, props, and storytelling," Mr Bassett said.
"We've only had a couple of sessions so far, but the feedback has been really positive from local families. Parents have shared that they're happy with the engaging way the stories are being delivered."
Mr Bassett, who has worked at Ararat Library for over ten years, said he loved encouraging others to read, connect and learn.
"I look forward to meeting more members of the Lake Bolac community to further build on the library's reputation as a hub for storytelling, learning and conversation," he said.
Mr Bassett will host the Baby Rhyme Time Sessions at the Lake Bolac Information and Business Centre every second Tuesday from 2pm. All families are welcome.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.