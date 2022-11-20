The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Library will bring Baby Rhyme Time to Lake Bolac to help teach young ones about literacy

By Vincent Dwyer
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:18pm, first published November 21 2022 - 10:00am
Ararat Library storyteller Nick Bassett will run the Lake Bolac Baby Rhyme Time sessions. Photo contributed.

Ararat Library's popular children's literacy program Baby Rhyme Time is making its debut in Lake Bolac, with the first session on Thursday, November 29.

