Police are calling for the public to assist with investigations after several water meters were found damaged in Ararat.
Police say the incidents occurred within the vicinity of High St, Laby St and Banfield St between October 14 and November 4 this year.
It's believed the damage possibly occurred overnight with no witnesses.
Police are now calling on any members of the public who may have witnessed the damage or who have CCTV footage of it to come forward and assist with the investigations.
Those with any information can contact Constable Moffitt at Ararat Police on 03 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Residents can also submit a confidential report via the Crime Stoppers Victoria website.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.