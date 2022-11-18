The Ararat Football Club is ready for a massive 2023 season after announcing two huge recruits in ex-AFL player Tom Williamson and former best and fairest winner Jack Ganley.
Williamson will return to his old stomping ground after he retired from the Carlton Football Club in early 2022, where he played 44 games before finishing the year at the North Melbourne VFL team.
Rats president David Hosking told The Ararat Advertiser he was excited to see Williamson return to Ararat and his club of origin.
"It means that right across the club, whether it's our coaches or younger players, there's now an opportunity to learn from a guy who's just played at the highest level. It's a big, big plus for us," Mr Hosking said.
The club president said Williamson's skills and tall stature meant he could potentially fill multiple roles on the team.
"He's mobile enough and good enough at ground level to play in the midfield. He's also big enough, tall enough and strong enough to fill in a key position role," Mr Hosking said.
READ MORE
The Rats also welcomed back dual best and fairest winner Jack Ganley, who had recent stints in both the Ballarat Football League and the Northern Territory Football League.
It's another big signing for Ararat, with Ganley bringing a wealth of experience from his previous years in the red and white where he played 113 games and kicked 179 goals.
"He's very versatile. Jack can play in the midfield, but he can also play forward," Mr Hosking said.
"He's also a very good contested mark. He can fill a number of roles either through the midfield or up forward, and he's a good goalkicker."
Mr Hosking said the club was still in discussion with some potential recruits, but had a lot to look forward to in 2023.
"We're adding an ex-AFL player and a two-time best and fairest, who's still only 29, to our list. It means we're looking pretty strong for the coming year," he said.
"We're still a pretty young side and we'll see a lot of improvement."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.