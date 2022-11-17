Pool price hike raises questions

Ararat residents have been left scratching their heads after the Ararat Fitness Centre suddenly increased its Family Season Pass price ahead of summer.
While adult season passes are currently $90 and child passes are $60, some residents were questioning the sudden price hike for family passes, which grew 50 per cent from $100 last year to $150 this year.
"Quite the price increase for a season family pass... I would hope Willaura is going to be open more often...." one Ararat resident commented in response to the news.
Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said the decision was made following a council review, which found the Family Season Pass to be "severely undervalued".
"The Centre has decided to implement a price increase of its Family Season Pass to align with existing fees. Now, the new price for a Family Pass is $150, which is comparable to the combined cost of a season pass for one adult and child," Dr Harrison said.
"A family of four can save up to $150 by going with a Family Pass - they're good value when you break it down.
"Seeing as the cost of a Family Pass is significantly less than the combined price of two adult season passes, kids essentially swim for free.
"We believe the Family Passes are now priced fairly in line with the other season passes on offer," he added.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
