The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat residents are questioning the family season pass price hike at Ararat Fitness Centre

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
November 17 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pool price hike raises questions

Ararat residents have been left scratching their heads after the Ararat Fitness Centre suddenly increased its Family Season Pass price ahead of summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.