The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

One Red Tree's Red Ball event has helped raise funds for mental health resources and services

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 260 people packed out the Ararat Town Hall last Saturday night for a good cause. Photo by Ben Fraser.

Mental health resource centre One Red Tree held its first event in Ararat last weekend to help raise funds for resources and services for the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.