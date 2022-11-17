Mental health resource centre One Red Tree held its first event in Ararat last weekend to help raise funds for resources and services for the community.
It was the first bash organised by the group since they began operations in January, with the night featuring plenty of dancing, singing and live performances by Orange Whip, FYI, The Double Agents and more.
Organisers were able to surpass their attendance goal of 250, with over 260 revellers taking the trip to Ararat Town Hall, including Ararat mayor and One Red Tree's chair of the board Jo Armstrong, and Ripon member Louise Staley.
One Red Tree co-founder and education director Tammie Meehan said the event was extremely well-supported, and that there was a lot of love in the room on Saturday night.
Despite not having a particular fundraising goal, Mrs Meehan said she hoped The Red Ball raised enough funds to help the centre grow further.
"It went towards providing resources so we can run the best facility we can," she said.
"We'll be able to put that money towards assessment kits for the psychologists, school kits, and other resources for our clinic. It's endless."
Mrs Meehan said she and co-founder Carly McKinnis had wanted to hold an event in Ararat since One Red Tree's opening.
"We wanted to have an event where we can bring the community together, where we can celebrate the community, and connect again after two years of being unable to connect," she said.
"At the same time we wanted to raise the profile of mental health services in Ararat, and promote what we can do to help the community."
The inaugural Red Ball seemed to have well and truly succeeded, with big performances, plenty of dancing, and a final sing-a-long to 'It's a Long Way to the Top' and 'You're the Voice', which Mrs Meehan said "almost blew the roof off".
While she was unsure if The Red Ball would be an annual fixture, Mrs Meehan said its success, as well as recent funding pledges by MP Louise Staley, helped ensure mental health services would remain a priority in Ararat and surrounds.
"It's with funding that we can employ more psychologists, train more psychologists and put them in placements right across our community," Mrs Meehan said.
"Any of that is going to help us become more sustainable.
Mrs Meehan thanked all the volunteers, performers, workers, sponsors and organisers for helping to make the event possible
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
