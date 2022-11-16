House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
This mid-century brick veneer home has been treated to a stunning transformation, boasting modern updates while retaining its original charm.
A short walk to Ararat College and the CBD, the house sits on a 1013 square metre block (approx.), with dual road access providing potential for future subdivision (STCA).
Highlights include polished hardwood floorboards, an open fireplace, gas space heater, wall mounted air conditioner, security shutters on the front windows and a single brick garage with rear workshop. The bedrooms are spacious and have built-in robes, while the updated family bathroom has a freestanding bath, vanity and shower.
The home oozes old world charm.
