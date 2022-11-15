The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Parkrun volunteer Marianne Wilson has celebrated her 100th credit volunteering at the weekly event

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
November 16 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marianne Wilson first started volunteering at Parkrun in April 2017. Photo supplied.

Ararat Parkrun volunteer Marianne Wilson has ticked off a huge milestone this month by completing her 100th volunteer credit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.