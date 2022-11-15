Ararat Parkrun volunteer Marianne Wilson has ticked off a huge milestone this month by completing her 100th volunteer credit.
Marianne first joined Ararat Parkrun back in April 2017 and has since been using her Saturday mornings to help the event run smoothly.
She's since volunteered in several roles, with her most recent role being that of timekeeper, which done on over 40 separate occasions.
Ararat Parkrun congratulated Marianne in a Facebook post, saying that volunteers were what make keep the event going every week for free.
"Marianne is obviously a person who believes in giving back to her community and we can't thank her enough," Ararat Parkrun said in a statement.
"We love having you as part of our parkrun family Marianne."
Ararat Parkrun is a weekly 5km timed run, jog or walk that takes place every Saturday morning at Alexandra Gardens from 8am.
All members of the community, regardless of ability, are welcome to take part. Registrations must be made by 6pm on the Friday before Parkrun.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
