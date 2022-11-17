Hot on the heels of its successful fundraising ball, the One Red Tree Resource Centre is planning for expansion, thanks to a funding promise from a local MP.
Incumbent Ripon MP Louise Staley informed the mental health organisation that she would commit $800,000 across four years, if the Coalition government won the upcoming state election.
One Red Tree Resource Centre co-founder Tammie Meehan said she was surprised to receive the call.
"It actually came out of the blue," she said.
"We can really do some amazing things. We have staff waiting in the wings desperate to start working with us. And if we have that kind of commitment to funding we can very confidently employ them here.
"More staff more placements means more of our locals are receiving the mental health intervention they need. We also have supervisors waiting in the wings to start working here, which that means we can train more psychologists from here as well."
COMMUNITY: Parkrunner hits big milestone
Ms Staley said One Red Tree does terrific work across the region, and will be supported to continue leading the way towards better mental health outcomes for local communities.
"Mental health services are critical to our community, but due to a lack of available appointments, people in Ararat and across regional Victoria are waiting too long for care," she said.
"Improving mental health services starts with training and retaining mental health professionals. One Red Tree provides a critical service to the community, and we will support them to continue their work over the next four years."
This commitment is part of the $100 million Liberal and Nationals Community Empowerment and Wellbeing Grants program.
"This is a model that works. We help other communities also set up a similar organization," Ms Meehan said.
"We can attract people to our rural communities that work here for two years as a registrar, they can also build relationships with other organizations in our community. They may find employment with them for long term."
"We've got an opportunity for people to be attracted to our rural area, and then hopefully they'll like it so much that they'll want to stay in work in other organizations."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.