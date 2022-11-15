St Andrews have edged out Rhymney/Moyston in the Grampians Cricket Association to get back on the winners' list.
The away team finished with an impressive 1/80 at Moyston Recreation Reserve to overcome their opponents, who finished on 8/77.
St Andrews' charge was led by opening batsmen Ned Bohner, who finished with 50 runs before being stumped by Rhymney/Moyston's Eddie Malpas.
Fellow opening batsmen Adam Haslett also had an impressive performance, finishing on 24 runs not out. Haslett also played a crucial role on the other end of the pitch with three wickets to his name.
It was a more action-packed contest over in Stawell's North Park, where Chalambar overcame Halls Gap in a game with big hits and even bigger wickets.
Sam Pilgrim and Reece Kettle led Chalambar's attack, finishing with 40 and 30 runs respectively, while Halls Gap had event bigger hitters with Charles J McIntosh and William Pedersen finishing with a respective 46 and 35 runs in a losing effort.
While Halls Gap's Caleb Bretherton and Tobie Ripper finished with an imposing four wickets each, it was Chalambar's Ethan McKinnis who stole the show with six wickets of his own.
READ MORE
The scores were even bigger in Swifts/Great Western2's clash with Pomonal, with the latter overcoming the home team by 64 runs.
Pomonal's opening batsmen Lynden R Brewis and Clayton Mackley were instrumental in giving their side a red-hot start, with Brewis scoring 55 runs and his partner finishing with a half-century of his own. Corey Taylor was also crucial for the visitors, finishing with 58 runs not out.
Despite the losing effort, it was Swifts/Great Western2's Travis Nicholson who would truly set the standard for the day, finishing with a game-high 73 runs.
Pomonal proved to be the more damaging side at the stumps though, with Taylor, Harry Evans and Clayton Mackley tallying two wickets apiece.
It was a tighter contest at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve, where Halls Gap2 edged out Rhymney/Moyston2 by four runs.
The home squad's victory was led by Leslie Pyke who scored 78 runs, as well as Jayde McMurtrie and James Zanker who each finished with three wickets.
Rhymney/Moyston2's Nathan Quick almost single-handedly kept the visitors in the game, finishing with an impressive 71 runs not out.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.