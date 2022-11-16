November 18
Flood Recovery Community Meetings
Ararat Rural City Council will hold a series of information sessions across the region on Friday to discuss recent flood events and the impacts on industries and the community. Residents are welcome to come along and ask questions and seek support from Agriculture Victoria and Emergency Recovery Victoria. Locations and times are available on the council Facebook page. For more information contact Kristi Sullivan via KSullivan@ararat.vic.gov.au or 0408 845 214.
November 19
My Junk, Your Treasure Garage Sale
Pomonal Community Hall will be hosting a garage sale this Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Those interested in putting their old goodies up for sale can contact Andrea on 0405 993 763 to book their free site. The event will be run by Pomonal Hall and Recreation Committee in collaboration with Budja Budja Neighbourhood House.
'Twilight Cinema' at Pomonal Estate
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Visitors are invited to come and help remember the life of Olivia Newton-John by dressing in pink and watching a twilight showing of 'Grease', with funds raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Kerrie's Kreations 'Pink Daisy Van' will also make an appearance with some vintage handmade chocolates, smoothies and more. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
READ MORE
November 30
Police Information Session
Victoria Police will be holding a careers information session at Alexandra Oval Community Centre to help the community learn about the Police role, the recruitment process, training at the academy and policing in Ararat. The session runs from 6pm to 7:30pm. All attendees are required to show ID before entering. Spots can be reserved via Eventbrite.
December 4
Sunday Sessions at Montara Wines
Montara Wines is celebrating the reopening of its cellar doors with a day of wine, food and spectacular views. Visitors can try Montara's selection of wine while listening to live music by Dave Nicholson and treating themselves to tasting platters or food provided by the Ozzy Kebabs Food Truck. Visitors can contact the cellar door on 5352 4798 to reserve a table and pre-order a tasting platter.
December 11
Carols at Pomonal Community Hall
It's Christmas come early-ish in Pomonal, with Pomonal Community Connections holding an evening of Christmas carols on Sunday, December 11. The event will be held at Pomonal Community Hall and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy some communal singing.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.